Traveling by Horseback Through the Swiss Alps to View the Works of Local Artists Surrounded by Nature’s Beauty

by Eric Mackenzie Lamb

As most people will agree, there are few places on earth as dramatic as the Swiss Alps. With its snow-capped peaks, deep gorges, thick pine forests, and rushing rivers, the area makes for an unforgettable experience for both visitors and locals alike. And one of its villages, Andermatt, along with the Kanton (province) of Uri, has come up with a unique idea to boost its tourism industry:

offering visitors an opportunity to view spectacular scenery, as well as works by local artists, from a horse-drawn carriage operated in tandem by a private company. They are also promoted by local hotels, including the Five Star Chedi. Along the way, the carriage crosses the Gotthard Pass and ends up in Airolo, in the Italian-speaking Kanton of Ticino.

Appropriately known as the Art Trail, the route showcases the works of both known and not so well known artists. In addition, the Kanton also schedules live concerts throughout the summer by classical orchestras.

The images below speak for themselves.

exhibitions along the art trail, consisting of 33 sculptures and other art installations by 27 artists, are on display from June 24, 2023, until October 31, 2023.