All persons who arrive in the Territory must enter quarantine for a period of four complete days. Persons quarantining on an approved vessel must anchor or dock at the approved mooring sites throughout the duration of the mandatory four-day quarantine.

Additionally, vessels are allowed restricted movement in the Territorial waters amongst the areas approved for quarantine mooring sites. Landing on any site is restricted until guests have received an Arrival Day/Day 0 negative PCR test result.

The public is also reminded that vessels must be provisioned before guests arrive and board. The vessel, guests, the entire party and the 30-foot radius around the vessel make up your “mobile bubble.” This “mobile bubble” allows guests to swim and enjoy our Territory within the specified 30-foot radius of the vessel.

Vessels can also visit the list of marine approved sites in the Territory; however, vessels are to be anchored or docked by 6:00 p.m. daily at an approved mooring site until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

For further information email reopening@bvitourism.com or WhatsApp 284-496-6129.

The government has outlined fines and fees travelers to the BVI will have to pay if they breach government’s COVID-19 protocols implemented for the local tourism industry.