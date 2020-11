BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Twenty-one-year-old Travien Liddie of St. Johnson’s Village was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 6 for the murder of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon. He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for the offence of Attempting to Pervert the Natural Course of Justice.

Liddie was convicted on October 11, 2019. The incident took place between May 8 and June 14, 2017.