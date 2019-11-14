Saturday’s Nevis Triathlon, hosted at Oualie Beach and the last of Nevis’ sport tourism events for the year, celebrated its 18th anniversary by attracting the most international participants in years and delivering a positive economic impact, according to organizers.

“The international composition of the competitors in this year’s triathlon is a result of hard work and a sign of the direction in which the Nevis Triathlon is headed. We are both pleased and encouraged,” Race organizer Greg Phillip said.

Of the 48 participants, 28 were from outside St. Kitts and Nevis. The United Kingdom had 16 athletes in the field. An estimated ninety room nights directly resulted from triathlon stays, and an assessed EC$140,000.00, beyond accommodation expenditure, was spent by those who traveled to Nevis for the triathlon. Airlift to and from the Federation also gained as all the international triathletes flew in, the majority of them with bikes.

Local businesses took the opportunity to secure promotional benefits through sponsorship deals with the event, including Rams Supermarkets, which continued its long running sponsorship as the official supermarket of the Nevis Triathlon

This year, the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union joined the ranks of sponsors as a partnering financial institution. The event thanked GMP Graphics and Printing, Islander Watersports, TDC Group of Companies, and the Oualie Beach Resort for their sponsorships, as well as the triathlon’s three strategic partners, the Nevis Tourism Authority, Book Nevis, and Always Aim High Triathlon in the UK.

Nevis Multisport also expressed thanks to all the volunteers and their coordinator, Mrs. Govanie Manners-Hendrickson, for their dedication and effort.

Nevis Multisport is a not-for-profit organization based on Nevis. Its aim is to host quality sporting events and to attract active travelers and locals to participate in them. Currently the Nevis Triathlon and the Nevis Marathon and Running Festival are its two events.

The 19th Nevis triathlon is planned for Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.