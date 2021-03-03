Tributes to Manchester’s Mama Edwards Who Fought Racism With Kindness

Tributes have been paid to a much loved ‘icon’ in the Manchester UK Afro-Caribbean community.

Elouise Edwards MBE was a community activist and lifelong campaigner for racial equality and justice, involved in over 35 organisations in Greater Manchester.

Lovingly known as ‘Mama Edwards’, she was at the forefront of the push for equality in Manchester for new Windrush arrivals and their children.

She sadly passed away on Saturday 22nd January 2021 aged 88.

Elouise Chandler, the youngest of ten children, was born in Guyana, South America, in 1932.

Her father was a civil engineer who extracted gold from the goldfields of Guyana and her mother was a housewife.

In 1955, she married Beresford Edwards at St George’s Cathedral, Georgetown, Guyana.

Beresford came to England in 1960, and Elouise followed in 1961 with her three year old son.

They settled in Moss Side and became part of the growing West Indian community that was developing in the area.

Known for her kindness, knowledge and empathy, Elouise was a major influence in the tight knit community forming in Moss Side.

Her family home became a place where black people could meet and talk about the troubles they faced in England such as exclusion and racism, while seeking advice and support.

The same home became the birthplace of the West Indian Organisations Coordinating Committee (WIOCC) which is still active today.

Concerned with the lack of educational resources, jobs and the social well-being of people in their community, Elouise and Beresford made it their mission to improve the lives of their neighbours.

Elouise managed to juggle being a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother throughout her long and impactful career.

She worked as a neighbourhood social worker, community development officer and in 1994 received an MBE for her incredible work in the community.

She was also awarded an honorary degree of the Masters of Arts by The University of Manchester, as well as the title of Honorary Chieftain by the Nigerian Community of Manchester for her work with the African community.

Instrumental in celebrating black culture, battling racism and developing integral community services, her influence touches many corners of Greater Manchester.

During her time she was the co-founder of Manchester Sickle Cell & Thalassaemia centre, Awarak Walton Housing Association, Cariocca Enterprises Manchester Limited, NIA Cultural centre, Culture Week, Roots Oral History Project, Roots Festival and much more .

In September 2017 she retired to Guyana and with the help of her family, where she fulfilled her dream of passing away peacefully in her homeland.

Anthony Brown was the director of WIOCC in 1997 and 2004, working directly with Elouise and Beresford.

He told the Manchester Evening News: “ I learned a lot about how to look after my own children from her.

“She raised the aspirations of people and gave insights to how the younger generation could be developed to reach their full potential.

“A number of people still speak fondly of her as a matriarch of the community, she could come anywhere and talk to anyone about what should be done and what shouldn’t be done.

“She had a presence about her and was held in great esteem by the community, people looked up to her.”