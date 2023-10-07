Tricia Hylton Was Among Those Awarded A Serviced Lot in Trelawny

- Advertisement -

Tricia Hylton,47, remembers how she felt when her last application for a Serviced Lot at NHT’s Steelfield Housing Scheme was not successful. She was discouraged and lost hope in the process, She even said that she would never apply for another NHT scheme unit or lot again.

“But my Aunt Stephanie said something to me. She said, ‘don’t worry yourself, it is not your time yet. Something will come,” she reminisced. Those words gave Tricia renewed hope and confidence that her time would come, and it would be great.

The firefighter almost didn’t even apply when applications opened up for Windsor Hills, Trelawny, but she decided to take a leap of faith. She confesses that she did so with some attitude, but she did apply.

Hylton was surprised when she learned that her application was approved this time. “I have so many emotions, but one thing I know is God is real. And it could only be possible through the one true and living God,” she said.

The scheme, which is located near Spicy Hill, Trelawny, approximately 1 KM from Duncans Square, is centrally located, giving homeowners access to several amenities and government entities.

The scheme also offers views of the Caribbean Sea to the north and lush, rolling hills to the south. When asked what she looked forward to the most in this new season of her life she said, “to be able to sleep in it and to have my keys in my hand, so I can shout thank you Jesus, thank you God!”.