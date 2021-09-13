Svetlana Doh, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Despite quite a positive outlook for the country’s production in the near term, GlobalData projects that natural gas output in Trinidad and Tobago will start declining after 2024.

Since most of the developed and undeveloped shallow water blocks are already licensed, more aggressive exploration work needs to be conducted regarding deepwater acreage. The country offered some deepwater blocks in the 2020 deepwater competitive bid round, but the round was delayed until 2021. Further delays could be expected due to the sudden death of Trinidad and Tobago’s energy minister in April 2021.”

GlobalData identifies the US as the second highest country in the Americas with 608mn ft3/d of natural gas production in 2025 or around 18% of the total Americas natural gas production in the year (excluding the US L48). Brazil follows with natural gas production of 538mn ft3/d from planned and announced projects in 2025.

Among oil and gas companies, BP, China National Petroleum, and Petroleo Brasileiro SA lead with the highest natural gas production of 421mn ft3, 412mn ft3/d and 387mn ft3/d respectively, in 2025 from planned and announced projects (excluding the US L48).

