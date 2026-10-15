TRINIDAD-CAC Games athletes rewarded $150 000 in bonuses

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PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Oct 15, CMC – Trinidadian athletes who medaled at this year’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games have received TT$150, 000 in bonuses courtesy of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC).

The presentation was held at the TTOC Olympic House, Woodford Street, Port-of-Spain, on Tuesday under the supervision of its president Diane Henderson.

T&T’s contingent at the CAC Games, which were held in the Dominican Republic, comprised 148 athletes (74 men and 74 women) who captured 21 medals (six gold, five silver, and 10 bronze).

Overall, T&T finished ninth on the medal table, the highest position of any English-speaking Caribbean nation.

Leading the medal haul was swimmer Nikoli Blackman with two individual gold medals in the men’s 50 metres freestyle and 100 metres freestyle, along with a gold in the men’s 4×100 metres freestyle relay with Liam Carrington, Dylan Carter, and Zarek Wilson.

The other gold medals came via Carter in the men’s 50m butterfly, while cyclist Kwesi Browne (men’s keirin) and the T&T women’s netball team added the remaining gold medals.

In her brief address, Henderson lauded the team for their exceptional performance at the Games.

“As we prepare to pay the medal bonuses for the athletes who were successful in reaching the podium, we want you to know that this moment is about far more than a cheque, I hope.

“It’s about acknowledgement. It is about this nation saying to each and every one of you, ‘We saw what you did, we know what it cost you, and we are proud. It may not seem so at times, but we are. Standing on a podium at the CAC games does not happen by accident, it is the result of years of sacrifice, early mornings, long training sessions, setbacks overcome and a decision made over and over again to keep going when it would have been easier to stop,” Henderson said.

“This bonus is a tangible expression of our gratitude, but please know that your value to this nation goes well beyond. You are the inspiration of the next generation of athletes who are watching, dreaming, and working toward their own podium moment.”