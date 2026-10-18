TRINIDAD-Jangoo, Ramharack cop TTCB’s International Player of the Year awards

- Advertisement -

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Oct 18, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has named Amir Jangoo and Karishma Ramharack as their International Players of the Year following a string of impressive performances for the regional team in 2026.

The duo took home the coveted awards at the TTCB’s annual national awards ceremony, which was held at the Dennis P. Ramdhan Complex last week.

Jangoo, who was unable to attend the ceremony as he was in India with the West Indies team, enjoyed a prolific year on the international stage, highlighted by a magnificent 233 in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in July, his maiden hundred in the format.

The match-saving knock formed part of a 401-run sixth-wicket partnership with captain Roston Chase, the largest in Test cricket history.

During the second ODI against India last month, Jangoo hit a 70-ball century – his second in the format – on his way to scoring a career-high 114, as the West Indies compiled a record-breaking 405 in the first innings.

In five ODIs during the 2026 calendar year, Jangoo scored one century and three half-centuries in five matches at an impressive average of 78.

On the Test scene he amassed 306 runs from six innings at an average of 51.

Meanwhile, Ramharack claimed the award in recognition of her contribution to the West Indies Women’s team, where she was instrumental in helping the regional side reach the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Red Force captain and wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva was named National Player of the Year after playing a leading role in Trinidad and Tobago’s successful West Indies Championship campaign, where he scored 413 runs at an average of 59.

His contribution included a superb 220 against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, as the Red Force captured their first regional first-class title in 20 years.

Da Silva’s performances also earned him a recall to the West Indies Test team in July, and he is now on his way to Bangladesh for the upcoming two-match series later this month.

Ricky Jaipaul was another major winner on the night, taking home the TTCB Premiership Player of the Year award after claiming 77 wickets across all competitions.