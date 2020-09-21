PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad–Local female entrepreneurs trading locally or internationally will soon have a greater opportunity to increase trade, market access and business competitiveness as Trinidad and Tobago is set to launch its very own National SheTrades Hub in October 2020.

SheTrades is an initiative of the International Trade Center (ITC), which aims to connect three million women entrepreneurs to markets by 2021 and is being introduced into Trinidad and Tobago by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

This initiative provides a unique platform and one stop shop for women-owned businesses to connect to a diverse range of organizations and SheTrades partner institutions which will facilitate the creation of strong networks.

Local female entrepreneurs will be able to offer and source products and services; learn new skills through a wide range of free e-learning materials and participate in workshops, trade fairs and other business events.

Speaking on the upcoming launch of the SheTrades initiative, Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry said “SheTrades is directly in line with the country’s National Development Strategy (2016- 2030). Goal 2 of theme IV speaks to building a business environment that is conducive to entrepreneurship. We know that women encounter numerous challenges in starting, growing and managing their businesses. This local Hub will increase the visibility of Trinidad and Tobago’s women entrepreneurs globally and facilitate greater participation of females in trade, leading to an increase in exports by female led businesses”.

SheTrades has a presence in 25 countries and through in-country projects and national hubs, aims to improve the competitiveness of women entrepreneurs, generate new business opportunities and foster a conducive ecosystem to trade.

To unlock the benefits of SheTrades, female entrepreneurs in Trinidad and Tobago are encouraged to go to the SheTrades Web site.

What is SheTrades Outlook?

SheTrades Outlook is the first tool of its kind to make trade possible for women by promoting a more inclusive policy ecosystem. It provides comprehensive data and analysis on trade and women’s economic empowerment, and shares experiences from around the world.

⚖️ SheTrades Outlook helps track how laws, policies, and practices in different countries affect women’s participation in business and trade, covering 83 indicators across 6 policy areas.

⚖️ From trade policy to the business environment, and from skills development to access to finance, policy-makers and other stakeholders can use this tool to understand where countries are doing well and where there is room for improvement.

SheTrades Outlook’s analytical framework makes it possible for users to:

✔️ identify data gaps and areas for potential policy reform

✔️ compare progress with other countries, regions, and economic groupings

✔️ discover good practices to inspire exchange of experiences and lessons learnt

🌍 SheTrades Outlook currently covers 25 countries, with a view to expand globally.

The tool is funded by the United Kingdom as part of a wider program of support for women across the Commonwealth.