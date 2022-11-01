Trinidad Receives US$5.85 Million for October Flood Damage

The Trinidad and Tobago government has received US$5.84 million from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) following the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred earlier this month

Between October 5 and 8, 2022, rainfall caused widespread damage to properties in eastern Trinidad affecting areas including Arouca, Arima, Tunapuna, Sangre Grande, Piarco, and St Helena.

The heavy rains led to the death of Theresa Lynch, 41, a farmer who lost her life when she was swept away by floodwaters in her village of La Pastora.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government reported a total of 75 incidents of flooding.

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) reported that the heavy rainfall impacted operations at 25 surface water treatment facilities in Trinidad’s northern region and four in Tobago.

In a report on the weekend, the CCRIF said of the US$5.84 million the Government received from the facility, US$5.1 million was made on the country’s excess rainfall policy for Trinidad and US$726,932 on the excess rainfall policy for Tobago.

In a September 3, 2021, news release on its website, CCRIF said since Trinidad and Tobago purchased coverage for excess rainfall in 2017, the country had received payouts under its excess rainfall policy each year – five payouts totaling US$12.5 million. The payout earlier this month makes it six payouts in six years for a total of US$18.34 million.

CMC/