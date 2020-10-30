(BBC)–A portrait of Welsh slave owner Sir Thomas Picton labelling him a hero will be “re-framed” with more context given about his life, National Museum Wales (NMW) has said. A group is advising the museum on the future of the painting, which is in one of its galleries in Cardiff.

National Museum Wales called on the Sub-Sahara Advisory Panel (SSAP) to decide the future of its large portrait of Picton, which currently hangs in the Faces of Wales gallery inside the Cardiff museum.

Scrutiny of the memorials to Picton has intensified since the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement, and Cardiff council voted in July to remove a marble statue of him from its Hall of Heroes at City Hall.

Its director, Fadhili Maghiya, said the painting should remain on display but with added detail about Picton’s actions as a slave owner.

“The same day that Cardiff council were voting to remove the statue of Picton, we came to a decision that we want to re-frame Picton and to tell the story of Picton in his whole complexity,” he said.

“We are not about the erasure of culture, or the element of removing things for the sake of removing things because of their historical significance.

“We believe that history should be told in its complexity, and in its good, bad and ugly way of being presented.”

Picton has been celebrated as a hero who died at the Battle of Waterloo.