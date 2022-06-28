Trinidadian Canadian Mishael Morgan is First Black Woman to Win Best Actress at Daytime Emmys

CNW- It’s all about her! Trinidad and Tobago-born actress Mishael Morgan has created entertainment history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy award for best lead actress in a drama.

The 35-year-old who was born in San Fernando, plays the role of Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless.

In her acceptance speech at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held recently she stated, “I was born on the tiny island, Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean and now I’m standing on an international stage, and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin. Regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do.”

Morgan emphasized that little girls around the world are seeing another step forward, knowing despite their industry of choice or vocation, they can strive to be the best at what they do.

“I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left, right and center, and I am so honored to be a vessel and experience this moment,” she said. “It’s because of everybody who is out there today who is proving to the world that we can, and we will do this thing called equality and unity together.”

Morgan who is in her second-year stint on The Young and the Restless first joined the show in 2013 and stayed until 2018. She returned in 2019 as a different character.

The actress landed the role when she moved to the US as the character Hilary Curtis who was killed off. However, she returned to the show as Hilary’s twin sister, Amanda, a criminal lawyer.

The actress who migrated to Canada with her parents when she was five has appeared in many shows including the Canadian teen series The Best Years and Family Biz. She was also featured in R&B singer, Trey Songz’s Wonder Woman music video.