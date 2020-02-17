Trinidadian Brian Frontin has been newly elected as the president of the Caribbean Society of Hotel Association Executives.

Frontin, the group chief executive officer of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association and the Trinidad & Tobago Hospitality & Tourism Institute, disclosed that human capital development, governance and sustainability are the priorities he will tackle.

He takes over the reins from seasoned hotel and tourism association executive, Stacy Cox, of the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Over his two-year term, Frontin said: “Considerable emphasis will be placed on enhancing the profiles of CSHAE and all of its association executive members.”

The incoming leader also wants to strengthen the capacity of national hotel and tourism associations and their staff leadership to increase their value proposition, and to review and redefine the role of CSHAE within the governance framework of the umbrella Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association.

Meeting in the Bahamas, the CSHAE executive and board crafted an action plan to address priorities and convened working committees to execute various items over the next six months.

For his 2020-2022 tenure, Frontin is supported by an executive committee comprising Stacy Cox (immediate past president/chairman), who serves as chief executive of the Turks & Caicos Hotel & Tourism Association; Noorani Azeez (vice president/president-elect), who is executive vice president of the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association; Miles Mercera (treasurer), chief executive of the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association; and Véronique Legris (secretary), executive director of the Saint Martin Hotel Association.

CSHAE is an independent organisation established by CHTA to support the professional development of national hotel and tourism association executives.

The organisation serves as a network for the region’s associations by supporting the professional development of the staff and voluntary leadership; facilitating the gathering and flow of information; advancing programs in support of regional advocacy and product improvement efforts; and serving as a two-way conduit with CHTA in achieving mutual goals.