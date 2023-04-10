Trinidadian Police Officer Pleads Guilty to the Frequent Rape of His 9-Year-Old Daughter

A High Court judge in Trinidad will on May 3 sentence a police officer who pleaded guilty to a series of charges including having sexual intercourse with his nine-year-old daughter that he also video recorded nearly 13 years ago.

Justice Hayden St Clair Douglas on Thursday accepted the guilty plea on a series of charges, including having sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14 and remanded the policeman to prison until the date of his sentencing.

The Court heard that the first incident took place in March 2010, after the girl returned home from classes. In June 2010, he raped the child again just after she showered.

The prosecution said from the first occasion until June 2010, the policeman kept having sex with his daughter at least three times a week.

The prosecution said that while the child could not remember if the camcorder was on the dresser on other occasions, she was sure it was there on at least one occasion.

The court heard that on July 14, 2010, while house cleaning, the girl’s mother found a DVD on the floor and when she played it, she first thought she saw her husband having sex with someone who looked like her sister.

However, when she played it the next day she recognized the person as her daughter, who was 12 years old at the time. She made a copy of the DVD and gave one to a friend, who is also a pastor, who also viewed the DVD and made a copy.

The girl’s mother confronted her husband but he remained silent. After threatening to bring her daughter to question her, the accused admitted it was true but said he did not mean to hurt anyone.

She told him he had to leave the house and he did, but took the camcorder.

The prosecutor said that a friend of the mother gave the DVD to then-deputy police commissioner, Raymond Craig who later handed it to investigators.

When the accused turned himself in to police and was shown the contents of the DVD, he said he had nothing to say.

His wife also identified the people on the recording as her husband and daughter and also gave certain descriptions to investigators. The girl was also shown the DVD and she identified herself and her father.

The officer was then charged.

