Port-of-Spain, Trinidad–This week the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Labour (MOL) together with the National Information and Communication Technology Company Limited (iGovTT) announced that it is testing an Online Registration Portal for the On-the-Job-Training Programme (OJTP).

The On-the-Job Training Programme (OJT) is a pre-employment program that offers participants between the ages of 16-35 an entry into the world of work and focuses on helping them to develop practical occupational skills and experience working for public and private organizations in and around Trinidad and Tobago.

The Program helps place trainees for up to 24 months at five different pay levels, according to experience.

The objective of the recently announced Pilot Project is to establish an online registration portal to make it easier for applicants to sign up.

The testing phase will take place over a three-month period; from August to October 2020, and targets a specific participant group of applicants.

Director of the OJT Programme, Ms. Joann David explains “This target group comprises approximately 500 (prior) applicants, from all five Regions of the country–East, West, South, Central and Tobago)-. These applicants were randomly selected and invited to test this online portal.”

The new Minister of Labour, the Honourable Stephen Mc Clashie MP endorses this Pilot Project reiterating its timeliness, given that the Covid-19 pandemic calls for as many government operations as possible to be done online, so that people do not have to congregate face-to-face.

Business Development-Team Lead at iGOVTT, Ms. Dawn Nelson says, one of the key objectives of iGovTT is to provide Government Ministries and Agencies with assistance to develop and expand E-Services, thus iGovTT is pleased to work with with the Ministry of Labour on this flagship initiative.

This testing phase would enable the team at iGovTT to analyze how the OJT applications are being processed through the system, to determine what the fully operational online portal would require in order to facilitate the development of an efficient online registration portal for the OJT Programme in 2021.

The Ministry intends that iGovtt’s involvement in this Pilot Project will make the OJT program more efficient and save money.

The program also has a Facebook page, which appears to be still under development.

It is not known at this point what percentage of the target workforce for this program has internet access at home, or whether the OJT Web site is optimized for use with cell phones, but this pilot program should provide more data.