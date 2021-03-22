Santa Maria Beach in Villa Clara Province, Cuba has been judged as the best beach in the Caribbean.

Santa Maria Beach picked up the distinction in the 2021 Travelers’ Choice® Best of the Best Awards for Beaches by TripAdvisor.

The beach is located on Cayo Santa María, which is just off Cuba’s north central coast.

A trip advisor review of the beach said it has: “Incredibly fine white sand that feels like flour, tranquil water, and a nice little breeze… this place is paradise. Some days, you can see fish swimming around or even dolphins from a close distance.”

Santa Maria Beach has a rating of 4.5 out of five stars on TripAdvisor.

The beach placed second to Australia’s Whitehaven Beach on the global ranking.

Cuban beaches were the star of this year’s awards as they picked up four places on the Top 25 list of Caribbean beaches.

Coming in second in the Caribbean was Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

A recent review of the beach describes it as “an absolutely idyllic setting. Golden sand edging crystal clear blue water with gently lapping waves – it’s what postcards were made for.”

Roundout the top 25 beaches were:

4. Varadero Beach, (Cuba)

5. Maho Bay Beach (US Virgin Islands)

6. Seven Mile Beach (Negril, Jamaica)

7. Seven Mile Beach (Cayman Islands)

8. Bavaro Beach (Dominican Republic)

9. Half Moon Bay (Antigua)

10. Flamenco Beach (Culebra, Puerto Rico)

11. Bloody Bay (Negril, Jamaica)

12. Horseshoe Bay Beach (Southampton Parish, Bermuda)

13. Trunk Bay Beach (Virgin Islands National Park, US Virgin Islands)

14. Honeymoon Beach (St Thomas, US Virgin Islands)

15. Playa Pilar (Cuba)

16.Playa Paraiso (Cuba)

17. Frenchman’s Cove (Jamaica)

18. Mullet Bay (Sint Maarten)

19. The Baths (British Virgin Islands)

20. Grande Anse des Salines (Martinique)

25. Arashi Beach (Aruba)

21. Plage de Grande Anse (Guadeloupe)

22. Pigeon Point Beach (Tobago)

23. Kenepa Beach (Curacao)

24. Playa PortoMari (Curacao)