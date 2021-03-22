TripAdvisor users have rated Aruba’s Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort as the Caribbean’s top hotel. The hotel received this designation in the 2021 Travelers’ Choice® Best of the Best Awards.

One TripAdvisor user said: “There is no better place to stay in Aruba or maybe anywhere else in the world! The service, food and resort are top notch. Definitely the nicest beach in Aruba — clean, big and the umbrella/chair service is amazing. The complimentary breakfast is beyond the normal free breakfast and with the most perfect view of the ocean.”

The Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios placed second.

(Photo: TripAdvisor)

TripAdvisor said the Jamaica Inn is a small, elegantly timeless resort located in beautiful Ocho Rios, Jamaica. With just 52 suites spread over 8 acres, there are sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea from every suite.

One users said Jamaica Inn is “a place where you can rest, relax and rejuvenate. The epitome of hospitality, service and that idyllic beauty one yearns for on vacation.”

Serenity at Coconut Bay in Vieux Fort, St Lucia copped third place.

(Photo: TripAdvisor)

Tripadvisor described Serenity at Coconut Bay as a top-rated all-inclusive, adults-only, luxury suite resort that the quintessential Caribbean enclave for discerning romantics.

One user said: “Serenity deserves all the 5 star reviews it gets! The food was great, there was just enough variety on the menus to make it perfect for a 7 day trip and also small enough so that the chefs could put out some amazing food. The drinks were great and with equal variety. The pool and cabanas were amazing as well as our room (the plunge pools are a great way to spend an hour or so sipping a cocktail before dinner).”

The top rated hotel globally was Viroth’s Hotel in Siem Reap, Cambodia.