Tropical Depression Two Petering Out In Gulf of Mexico.

By Editor-June 2nd,2023.

It was only yesterday that the 2023 hurricane season officially started,

and already Tropical Depression Two has brought some heavy rainfall to

the Gulf, but it seems to be on its way out already says the National

Hurricane Center in Miami, and is not expected to threaten land.

Satellite images show that the current wind speed is estimated at 30 knots,

and a US Air Force aircraft is scheduled to take a close look this morning.

The weather system is unlikely to strengthen, says the Hurricane Center

forecast and within 36 hours it is expected to disappear altogether.