Tropical Storm Cristobal came ashore on the Gulf Coast late Sunday afternoon, lashing the Louisiana shoreline with 50-mph sustained winds and gusts even higher, and unloading heavy rains as far east as Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The storm officially made landfall in southeast Louisiana but tropical storm conditions spread across the Mississippi and Alabama coastlines and heavy rains fell across the Florida panhandle.

Cristobal regained tropical storm status on Friday as it began moving northward after drenching parts of southern Mexico and Central America with heavy rains. It continued to gain strength as it raced over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday into Sunday, its forward speed between 12 mph and 15 mph. The center of Cristobal, which slowed as it approached the coast, landed between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle, La., about 100 miles south of New Orleans on Sunday at 5 p.m. CDT.

Not only is Cristobal the earliest third named tropical storm system on record in the Atlantic Basin, the Atlantic National Hurricane Center forecast has it tracking farther west across Wisconsin than any other post-tropical system on record since the mid-1800s.

The risk of isolated tornadoes will continue to the east of Cristobal’s center of circulation early this week.