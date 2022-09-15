Tropical Storm Fiona Develops in E. Caribbean

- Advertisement -

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tropical Depression seven turned into Tropical Storm Fiona overnight.

THE LATEST UPDATE

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 53.0 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

Here’s a look at Tropical Storm Fiona. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.

Here’s the forecast path for Fiona. (WMBF)

The storm is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S.Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

It’s important to note that this system does not pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.