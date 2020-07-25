MIAMI – Heavy rain is possible in Trinidad and Tobago as Tropical Storm Gonzalo passes nearby. According to the US National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is about 165 km (100 miles) east of Trinidad with 65 km/h (40 m/h) winds with higher gusts. It is presently moving at 30 kmH (18 mph). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 km (25 miles) from the center.

A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Gonzalo will move across the southern Windward Islands this afternoon or evening and over the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday.

Little change in strength is forecast before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands later today. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, and the system is forecast to dissipate by Sunday night or Monday.

Gonzalo is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 5-inches in Barbados, the Windward Islands, and Trinidad and Tobago through Sunday night. Gonzalo is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 1- to 2-inches in northeastern Venezuela through Monday.

The government of Barbados has canceled the Tropical Storm Warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours.

The National Hurricane Center advised interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands to monitor the progress of this system.