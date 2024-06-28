Tropical Storm Heading Toward The Lesser Antilles

- Advertisement -

St. Luica

– The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services is currently monitoring the progress of a tropical disturbance which is located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. At 8:00 am today, the disturbance was centred near 10 degree North, 33.8 degrees West or about 1800 miles or 2900 km east of the Lesser Antilles.

At present, the disturbance is moving westward near 15 mph and has an intensity of 29 mph. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development of this system and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form this weekend several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands within the next few days.

According to latest model runs, deterioration in weather and sea conditions can be expected in the Lesser Antilles from Sunday night.

Regardless of development, residents of Saint Lucia should prepare for moderate to heavy showers, and gusty winds. They are also strongly advised to monitor the progress of this disturbance and pay particular attention to local weather updates issued by the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services, as well as important instructions and information issued by NEMO.