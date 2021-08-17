At 5 pm AST, the centre of Tropical Storm Henri was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 145 miles (230 km) southeast of Bermuda.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Henri is moving toward the south-southwest near seven mph (11 km/h). A slow clockwise turn toward the southwest and then toward the west is expected during the next day or two.

On the forecast track, the centre of Henri should pass south of Bermuda tomorrow night.

Photo: NOAA

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

Henri has maximum sustained winds that are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds only extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the centre. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.