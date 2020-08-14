MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Josephine, located over the tropical Atlantic Ocean several

hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

1. Shower activity has increased in association with a low pressure

area located about 100 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras, North

Carolina.

Some additional development is possible during the next

couple of days, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form

during that time as the system moves east-northeastward well

to the southeast of New England and to the south of the Canadian

Maritime provinces.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.