MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Josephine, located over the tropical Atlantic Ocean several
hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
1. Shower activity has increased in association with a low pressure
area located about 100 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras, North
Carolina.
Some additional development is possible during the next
couple of days, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form
during that time as the system moves east-northeastward well
to the southeast of New England and to the south of the Canadian
Maritime provinces.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.