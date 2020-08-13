MIAMI — There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

According to the National Hurricane Center, at 5 p.m. AST, the center of Tropical Storm Josephine was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 865 miles (1395 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It’s moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands during the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. Some strengthening is expected to take place through Friday night.