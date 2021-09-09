Tropical Storm Mindy, the 13th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River, Florida. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast within the warning area later this evening and tonight.

A few isolated tornadoes are possible over portions of the Florida Panhandle this evening into tomorrow morning.

In its 4 pm update, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the centre of Tropical Storm Mindy was located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico about 90 miles (150 km) west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida.

Mindy is moving toward the northeast near 21 miles per hour (33 km/h) and northeast to east-northeastward motion is expected to continue over the next several days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Mindy is expected to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle later tonight, and then move offshore of the southeastern United States into the western Atlantic Ocean by tomorrow.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 miles per hour (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the centre.

Little change in strength is expected before Mindy makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle tonight.