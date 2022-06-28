Tropical Storm Warning Closes Schools in Trinidad and Tobago

- Advertisement -

Primary schools and non-exam secondary school classes are to remain closed on Tuesday as a result of the Tropical Storm Warning in effect in Trinidad and Tobago.

A release from the Ministry of Education on Monday night stated all primary schools will remain closed, secondarys chools which do not have CAPE examinations scheduled on Tuesday June 28, 2022 will also remain closed and secondary schools which have CAPE examinations for Tuesday June 28, 2022, will remain open, with those exams proceeding as scheduled.

The Ministry states that secondary students who are not involved in CAPE examinations are asked to remain at home.

“Principals are to inform teaching and non-teaching staff essential to the conduct of the CAPE examinations on Tuesday June 28th, 2022 of their requirement to be present at school on that day. All other teaching and non-teaching staff are asked to remain at home,” the Ministry wrote.

The Ministry advised that those scheduled to sit CAPE examinations must attend unless they are prevented by weather related circumstances.

Those who are unable to attend in these circumstances, it said, must report this to their Principal as soon as possible. It added that as make-up examinations are not issued by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) all efforts should be made to attend.

At 5 p.m., June 27 the storm was located about 720 miles east of Trinidad with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The system is currently moving to the west-northwest at 18 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Trinidad and Tobago along with Grenada and its dependencies.

Unless otherwise stated, it said, all school operations will resume on Wednesday. (Trinidad Express)