MIAMI – At 11 a.m. the US National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Cyclone No. 9 was at 15.8N 63.7W about 240 km/150 miles south-southeast of St. Croix and 385 km/240 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Its maximum sustained winds were 75 kmH/45 mph moving west-northwest at 37 kmh/23 mph.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. The government of the Bahamas has also issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the central Bahamas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

* Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo eastward to Cabo Engano and then westward along the northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border

* North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

* Turks and Caicos Islands

* Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from the southern Haiti border eastward to Cabo Caucedo

* Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.