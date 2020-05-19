President Donald Trump has drawn criticism from Democratic leaders after saying he has been taking the malaria drug he has touted as a treatment for the coronavirus despite its well-documented and severe medical risks.

Trump said that he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily for a week and a half. Trump said his doctor didn’t recommend it to him, but that he requested it from the White House physician. The president’s own government says hydroxychloroquine should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or in a research setting because of potentially fatal side effects, report Zeke Miller, Marilynn Marchione and Darlene Superville.

Firing off a late-night tweet of a letter he sent the World Health Organization that could have far reaching and debilitating effects across the globe, Trump again threatened to cut U.S. funding. He said the move would be permanent unless WHO commits to “substantive improvements” over the next 30 days. The U.S. provides $450 million a year to the organization. Trump has accused WHO of giving “bad advice, terrible advice” and favoring China.