Trump Beats Nikki Haley Easily On Her Home Turf.

- Advertisement -

Former president Donald Trump has defeated Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary.

The former president’s win was initially projected at 7pm on Saturday night just as polls closed.

Mr Trump secured the expected victory over Ms Haley in her home state, where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017.

This marks yet another defeat for former UN Ambassador Haley, who vowed to continue fighting Mr Trump despite her many primary losses.

While the result in South Carolina was never really in doubt — most polls showed Trump with a 25- to 30-point lead — there are still a few outstanding details. Chief among them: How many delegates can Haley win? South Carolina gives most of its plunder to the statewide winner but also doles out delegates to the winner in each of its seven congressional districts.

CNN projected late Saturday night that Haley will win the state’s 1st Congressional District and its three delegates.

District wins for Haley won’t change the trajectory of the race but could tell us something about Trump’s road ahead.

Ms Haley stayed resolute even after losing to the box marked “none of these candidates” box listed on Nevada ballot papers earlier this month in which Trump was not listed as a candidate. It is almost certain that the voters who checked the none of these candidates box were Trump supporters.

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run … I’m a woman of my word,” she said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump compared migrants to Hannibal Lecter as he claimed that they are coming from “insane asylums” during his almost 90-minute meandering and ominous speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The former president was speaking about his anti-Biden messaging efforts on Saturday, saying that “migrant crime” is a “new category of crime”.

Sources: The Independent, CNN.