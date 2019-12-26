Last week, President Trump intervened to further slash the impoverished island of Puerto Rico of billions of dollars of Medicaid funding.

The initial spending bill would have sent about $12 billion in Medicaid funding to Puerto Rico over four years, but Trump demanded this be slashed to $5.7 billion over two years, according to a Politico report.

In a bipartisan vote, the Democratic-controlled House overwhelmingly passed the spending package last Tuesday and it was approved Thursday by the Senate. Trump signed the bill into law on Friday, ahead of the December 20 deadline.

A spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget told Politico that “additional funding was not needed” for the impoverished island. Another said the new deal was a “win for President Trump and the American people.”

While social services such as health care are being cut by the billions, the two budget bills passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump include a massive $738 billion for the military and national security spending. The package includes $1.4 billion in spending for Trump’s border wall.

Medicare reimbursement rates for doctors are 40 percent lower than in the mainland US. More than 60 percent of people on the island receive either Medicare or Medicaid, and 1.6 million are on the island’s Medicaid program, called “Mi Salud.”

Puerto Rico’s health care crisis began in 1968, when Congress imposed a cap on Medicaid spending in US territories, limiting the federal contribution. Puerto Rico receives significantly less from the federal government than US states, which means the Puerto Rican government has to pay billions to cover needed medical care.

Puerto Rico has been in a profound political and social crisis for over a decade. Social inequality and austerity have become a central feature of Puerto Rican life for the vast majority of the population, which is overwhelmingly working class and poor. Hundreds of public schools have been looted, shut down, or turned into charter schools, hospitals have been closed, and many jobs have disappeared.

This led to a mass movement in July of this year of Puerto Rican workers, students, and small business owners against the governor of Puerto Rico and the Financial Oversight Board, which led to the ouster of Governor Ricardo Rossello and his replacement by Wanda Vázquez Garced.

The protests were sparked by 900 pages of private chat messages between the governor and top officials in his administration. The chats confirmed what many on the island already knew, that the governor and the entire political establishment were corrupt and had only contempt toward the island’s 3.2 million residents.