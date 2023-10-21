Judge FinesTrump $5000, Threatens Him With Jail Next Time For Defying Court Order.

He also threatened Mr Trump with jail time, and demanded he take down the “untrue and disparaging” post made about the clerk earlier this month.

Judge Engoron said the post was deleted on social media, but remained on his website.

“Incendiary untruths can and have led to serious physical harm,” Judge Engoron said in court on Friday.

“I will now allow the defendant to explain why this should not end up with serious sanctions or I could possibly imprison him.”

Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, apologised on his client’s behalf and said it was an “inadvertent” mistake because while the post was deleted from social media, aides “forgot” to remove it from the campaign website.

Later in the day, Judge Engoron ruled that Mr Trump pay a fine given that “the violation was inadvertent, and given that it is a first time violation”.

“Make no mistake: future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, will subject the violator to far more severe sanctions, which may include, but are not limited to, steeper financial penalties, holding Donald Trump in contempt of court, and possibly imprisoning him,” Judge Engoron said in his ruling.