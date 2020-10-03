WASINGTON, DC-October 3rd, 2020–

President Trump’s medical health condition was under scrutiny yesterday by the media as he and the US first lady, Melania, announced that they had tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.

Then it was all drama later in the day as Donald Trump was airlifted by helicopter to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center where it has been announced that he will continue to work from the hospital’s presidential offices. The White House said on Friday that the US President is experiencing some mild symptoms, but is in good spirits and will continue to work through the presidential election in November as well as remaining on the presidential ballot.

However, it was also announced that the president was transferred to the hospital because of “difficulty breathing”, but his physician also said that he did not need to be given oxygen.

There was actually no release of any factual medical information, such as what his temperature was or his oxygen saturation levels.

It was the most dramatic hospitalization of a US president since Ronald Reagan survived a would-be assassin’s bullet outside a Washington hotel in 1981.

Officials insisted it was a precautionary step and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Alyssa Farah, the administration’s communications director, sought to calm fears over Trump’s condition, tweeted that he “is in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day”.

It is almost traditional for accurate health information about presidents to be withheld or lied about, and certainly Trump’s case is no different. and normal medical ethics do not seem to apply in the case of presidents.

Eyebrows were raised over Trump’s supposed robustness during his first presidential campaign, after his then doctor released a hyperbolic letter about his health.

“If elected, Mr Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” Harold Bornstein wrote in December 2015.

The letter gushed that Trump’s “physical strength and stamina are extraordinary”, and his bloodwork was “astonishingly excellent”.

Nearly three years later Bornstein confessed that Trump had dictated the note himself, but that letter about Trump’s fitness wasn’t the last doctor’s note to be questioned.

In 2018 Jackson reported that Donald Trump weighed in at 239lb during his annual medical exam.

That put Trump a pound shy of being obese.

But in Jackson’s report, he had clocked Trump as being 6ft 3in tall – meaning the president had apparently grown an inch since 2012, when his driving license listed him as 6ft 2in.

Using Trump’s driving license height, he would have been classed as medically obese.

When discussing his 2018 report, Jackson told reporters Trump’s health was “excellent”.

Asked how the president, who has a penchant for fast food and who avoids exercise because he believes it drains the body’s “finite” energy resources, could be in such great shape, Jackson said.

“I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old. But I would say the answer to your question is he has incredibly good genes and it’s just the way God made him.”

More serious, and clandestine, was Trump’s impromptu hospital trip, on a Saturday, in November 2019.

Just as contradictory messaging was sent out about Trump’s Covid-19 symptoms, the White House offered differing descriptions of why the president was taken to the Walter Reed national military medical center, just outside Washington.

The then White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, initially said Trump had gone to the hospital to begin his annual medica earlyl, but CNN soon reported that the visit “did not follow the protocol of a routine presidential medical exam”, and was not listed on the White House schedule.

The White House then said that it was actually not his annual medical after all, but an “interim checkup.”