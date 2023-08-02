Trump Indictment Includes 6 Unnamed Co-Conspirators In January 6th Coup Attempt.

The six alleged co-conspirators of Trump that are mentioned prominently in his indictment aren’t identified by name — but it’s possible to deduce who most of them are from details sprinkled throughout the charges. CNBC and NBC News have confirmed five of them so far.

Co-conspirator 1 appears to be former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, confirmed by his lawyer Robert Costello.

The indictment notes that on Dec. 1, 2020, “Co-Conspirator 1 met with the Arizona House Speaker. When the Arizona House Speaker again asked Co-Conspirator 1 for evidence of the outcome-determinative election fraud he and the Defendant had been claiming.”

“Co-Conspirator I responded with words to the effect of, “We don’t have the evidence, but we have lots of theories,” the indictment says.

This account matches on that has been publicly reported already about Giuliani.

In an interview, Costello defended Trump, and he portrayed his client as more of a witness than a ringleader

“Every fact that Mayor Giuliani possesses about this case establishes the good faith basis President Trump had for the actions he took during the two-month period charged in the indictment,” said Costello.

Co-Conspirator 2 is former Trump attorney John Eastman, confirmed by his own lawyer. The description of Eastman’s meeting with Trump in December 2020 matches what was publicly already known about him.