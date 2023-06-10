Trump Indictment: Nuclear Secrets and Military Plans Stored in Shower at Florida Resort.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, denies any wrongdoing. Prosecutors have “INDICTED me in yet another witch hunt regarding documents that I had the RIGHT to declassify as President of the United States,” Trump told potential donors.

Also named in the indictment is Walt Nauta, a former presidential aide to Trump who remained in his employ after Trump left office. Nauta faces six charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigation, said on Friday that laws protecting national defence information were critical and must be enforced.