Trump Promises Bloodbath If He Loses November Election, Prisoner Releases If He Wins, And Ban On Chinese Cars.

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned of a ‘bloodbath’ for the United States if he does not get elected in the general election set to be held in early November of this year, Politico reported.
Addressing a rally near Ohio’s Dayton, Trump said, “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it.” He said, “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”
The events of Jan. 6 are a heavy presence throughout his campaign events, as Trump continues to complain about the election he lost four years ago, even though his complaints have been investigated and dismissed by several courts due to lack of credible evidence.
As he often does, Trump opened Saturday’s rally with a recording of Jan. 6 prisoners singing the national anthem. Saluting the crowd, Trump then said he would issue pardons for the Trump-supporting “hostages” on the first day of his presidency.
“You see the spirit from the hostages. And that’s what they are — hostages,” Trump said in the opening words of his rally.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence announced that he would not endorse Trump in 2024, the report said. On January 6, Trump supporters at the Capitol called for Pence to be hanged after the former made him a target target after his refusal to aid efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The Biden campaign responded to Trump’s remarks with the following statement:
“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,”
Sources: Politico, multiple news agencies.