Trump Promises Bloodbath If He Loses November Election, Prisoner Releases If He Wins, And Ban On Chinese Cars.

- Advertisement -

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned of a ‘bloodbath’ for the United States if he does not get elected in the general election set to be held in early November of this year, Politico reported.

Addressing a rally near Ohio’s Dayton, Trump said, “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it.” He said, “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

It was not clear what Trump exactly meant by his remarks, as the former US President was complaining about the automobile industry.

Trump often showcases a dark image of the nation to present his case against US President Joe Biden ahead of the presidential elections that are due to be held in November in the absence of any coup d’etat or revolution before that date. He frequently uses increasingly heightened rhetoric while speaking about the felony charges that he faces in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the run-up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The events of Jan. 6 are a heavy presence throughout his campaign events, as Trump continues to complain about the election he lost four years ago, even though his complaints have been investigated and dismissed by several courts due to lack of credible evidence. As he often does, Trump opened Saturday’s rally with a recording of Jan. 6 prisoners singing the national anthem. Saluting the crowd, Trump then said he would issue pardons for the Trump-supporting “hostages” on the first day of his presidency. “You see the spirit from the hostages. And that’s what they are — hostages,” Trump said in the opening words of his rally. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in his speeches, continued to bring up the events of January 6, saying the result of the November election matters for the fate of democracy. The attack continues to remain a political danger for Republicans and Trump’s campaign. Former US Vice President Mike Pence announced that he would not endorse Trump in 2024, the report said. On January 6, Trump supporters at the Capitol called for Pence to be hanged after the former made him a target target after his refusal to aid efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Biden campaign responded to Trump’s remarks with the following statement: “This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,” Sources: Politico, multiple news agencies. Addressing the crowd, he said China will not be able to sell any vehicles imported to the US if he gets re-elected, Politico reported.