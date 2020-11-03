CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– One bill is expected to be introduced and have its first reading when the Nevis Island Assembly meets in Chambers at Hamilton House on the Samuel Hunkins Drive on Thursday, November 5.

The Order Paper circulated on November 3, by Ms. Myra Williams, the Assembly’s Clerk, indicates that Hon. Mark. Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis Trust and Corporate Service Providers Bill, 2020.

Prior to the introduction of the Bill, the Assembly will commence with the formal entry of Hon. Farrel Smithen, President of the Nevis Island Assembly, followed by Prayers, and a Motion for the Approval of the Order Paper as circulated.

Then will come Messages from Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General of Nevis, Announcements by the President and Papers to be laid.

Statements by Ministers will follow then Personal Explanations will lead to introduction of the Bill after which the sitting will be adjourned.