MIAMI – Tropical Storm Gonzalo’s winds were gusting to 85 km/H, 50mp/H at 11 a.m. Friday. The National Hurricane pinpointed the storm at 10.0N 54.2 W, the center said the storm was 780 km/485 m east of the southern Windward islands.

Gonzalo is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area on Saturday. Hurricane conditions are possible on Saturday within the Hurricane Watch area.

RAINFALL: Gonzalo is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches in Barbados and the Windward Islands through Sunday night. Gonzalo is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in Trinidad and Tobago as well as 1 to 2 inches over northeastern Venezuela. Rainfall in Barbados and the Windward Islands could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

A general westward- to the west-northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands tonight and then move across the islands on Saturday and over the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday.

It was accelerating at 30 km/H, 18 mp/H and expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the islands on Saturday. Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

* St. Lucia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Tobago

* Grenada and its dependencies

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.

There is considerable uncertainty in the intensity forecast, but some strengthening is still possible during the next day or so before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands.

Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea, and the cyclone is expected to dissipate by the middle of next week.

NOAA will update information on Tropical Storm Gonzalo at 5 pm.