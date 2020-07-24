MIAMI – The government of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a tropical storm warning for Tobago and Grenada. TS Gonzalo’s present position is at 10.0 N, 55.6 w.

TS Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Gonzalo will move across the southern Windward Islands Saturday afternoon or evening and over the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday.

The government of St. Lucia has canceled the Tropical Storm Warning for St. Lucia.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

* Tobago

* Grenada and its dependencies

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within about 24 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Gonzalo’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea and the system is forecast to dissipate early next week.

Data from the Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area beginning on Saturday.

Gonzalo is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches in Barbados and the Windward Islands through Sunday night. Gonzalo is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in Trinidad and Tobago as well as 1 to 2 inches over northeastern Venezuela. Rainfall in Barbados and the Windward Islands could lead to life-threatening flash floods.