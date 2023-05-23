T&T: 3 Arrested in Country’s Largest-Ever Cocaine Bust

Trinidad and Tobago police (TTPS) say they made the largest-ever drug bust in Chaguaramas, west of the nation’s capital, Port of Spain, estimated at more than TT$234 million.

“We have worked closely with our regional and international partners and our joint efforts resulted in what can be described as the largest land seizure of cocaine ever in Trinidad and Tobago.

“We will continue to partner with our law enforcement counterparts in the United States to wage a forceful and relentless war on the regional drug trafficking networks and those who profit from the illegal drug trade,” Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said.

The police said that the joint exercise led to the seizure of more than 68 kilograms of cocaine last week Thursday.

“While working closely with foreign partners, an intelligence unit of the TTPS received information in March 2023, that a large shipment of cocaine was headed to the United States of America,” the police statement said.

It said that the TTPS gathered further intelligence, which led to an operation being conducted by our intelligence and tactical units.

“During the operation, the team observed a black Suzuki SUV, with three occupants entering the carpark of a hotel in the Chaguaramas area at approximately 1:20 pm. The strike team then received information that the vehicle was allegedly carrying a large quantity of cocaine. “The officers immediately intercepted the suspects and upon searching the vehicle they discovered a large quantity of cocaine, weighing approximately 168 kilograms, and a Glock pistol on the ground of the vehicle, at the driver’s feet. “

The statement said three persons have been arrested.

CMC/