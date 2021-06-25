The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) rescued a Barbados vessel during border security patrols in Tobago. During the patrol, the TTCG discovered the boat named ‘Makea-H’ drifting North of Crown Point, Tobago. The following is a press release from the TTCG:

On 23 June 2021, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) patrol vessel stationed in Tobago was conducting border security patrols when it discovered a Barbados flagged vessel named ‘Makea-H’ drifting North of Crown Point, Tobago.

The Captain of the ‘Makea-H’ reported that after slipping berth in Bridgetown, Barbados the vessel’s alternator began malfunctioning causing the vessel to shut down and all attempts to restart it had failed. The TTCG patrol boat took the ‘Makea-H’ in tow to the TTCG’s Tobago base in order to verify the vessel’s documentation and for repairs to be carried out.

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard continues to provide border security and search and rescue services in the face of the threat of Covid-19 in order to maintain the safety and security of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago through the conduct of maritime security patrols within our area of operations.

Tagged in: