T&T, Ecuador Hit with Strong Earthquakes

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday afternoon.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies has confirmed.

It said that the quake, which occurred at 3:16 pm, was at a depth of 98.1 km and was located at 10.78 degrees north and 62.48 degrees west.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Residents in Grenada also reported feeling the quake.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region –EMSC

July 14 (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ecuador on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler