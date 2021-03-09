A 41-year-old man is expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate today charged with sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter.

The accused, a security guard, who resides in Laventille, was arrested and charged with 14 counts of sexual penetration of a child and one count of indecent assault by WPC Mylan-Bostic of the Port-of-Spain Child Protection Unit (CPU) yesterday.

According to police reports, the girl’s aunt made a report stating that the child’s father was allegedly sexually assaulting her.

According to the girl, while at her home, her father allegedly sexually assaulted her on several occasions. She later confided in her aunt who reported the claims to the CPU in November 2019.

Following a comprehensive investigation by the CPU, the man was charged with the offences. The case was supervised by Sgts David and Andrews and Cpl Mc Kain of the CPU.