PNM Supporters claim win

The Trinidad and Tobago Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) is claim­ing vic­to­ry in the Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Elec­tions, on the ba­sis of win­ning more seats than the UNC.

Both par­ties won sev­en cor­po­ra­tions, with the UNC cap­tur­ing San­gre Grande which was pre­vi­ous­ly held by the PNM.

In a state­ment Mon­day night, the PNM’s pub­lic re­la­tions of­fi­cer Lau­rel Leza­ma said that the PNM “has won the Mon­day 2nd De­cem­ber 2019 Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Elec­tion”.

“The Par­ty field­ed can­di­dates in every sin­gle Elec­toral Dis­trict in Trinidad, se­cur­ing 74 Seats, while the UNC got 65,” the state­ment is­sued by Leza­ma said.

It added, “On be­half of the Po­lit­i­cal Leader, Cam­paign Team and the Par­ty’s Lead­er­ship, we ex­tend our tremen­dous grat­i­tude to the cit­i­zens who have placed re­newed faith in the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment. The PNM in­vites all of our cit­i­zens to move for­ward with us in the in­ter­est of our beloved coun­try.”