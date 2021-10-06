A 25-year-old man with dual citizenship in Canada and T&T has been charged with the murders of his grandmother, mother and brother, which occurred on September 24. He is being held in jail until his next court appearance on October 29.

Rakesh David was also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard on Thursday.

The victims, Kumari Kowlessar-Timal, 77, of O’Meara Road, Arima, and Radeshka Timal, 48, and Zachary David, 22, of Don Miguel Road, San Juan, were found at the San Juan address with gunshot wounds in their heads on September, 24.

The accused was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) on that same date.

The investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas and Inspectors Hosein, Sylvester and Ramjag, all of the HBI.

David was charged yesterday morning by Acting Sargeant Fareed Mohammed who is attached to the HBI.

Homicide investigators are also trying to ascertain just how the murder weapon was brought into the country undetected.

Officers are puzzled as to how a pistol, which is registered in Canada, was able to pass all border security checkpoints.

They say the weapon is a match for the bullets found at the murder scene.