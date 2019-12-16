Touchstone Exploration Inc. announces that the Company has made a significant crude oil discovery with the Cascadura-1ST1 well on the Ortoire exploration block, onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Cascadura-1ST1 logs indicated significant prospective oil pay .”The well results far exceed any pre-drill expectations. This well is not only a significant discovery and milestone for Touchstone, but we believe it also establishes a new development stage for onshore drilling in Trinidad. In the new year, we expect to test each zone independently in order to better understand the economic potential of the prospective oil sands, and if the findings are positive, it will set up an expansive development drilling program in the area.”