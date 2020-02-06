McDermott International, Inc., announced it has been awarded a large contract by BHP to provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), transportation and installation (T&I), pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the Ruby Project, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ruby Field resides in the Block 3(a) development area of Trinidad & Tobago, approximately 28 miles (45 km) off the northeastern coast of Trinidad.

“We are pleased to support BHP in this new contract that continues to build on our successful track record in Trinidad,” said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President, North, Central and South America. “The combination of heavy lift and pipelay capabilities of McDermott’s Derrick Lay Vessel (DLV) 2000 are best suited for this project as it can efficiently transport and install both the flowlines and platform.”

McDermott successfully executed a similar installation scope for the BP Trinidad & Tobago (BPTT) Angelin project last year. It also was awarded a contract in January of 2019 by BPTT for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the Cassia Compression Platform, located 35 miles (56 km) southeast off the coast of Trinidad.

Engineering and Project Management of the project will be performed in Houston with engineering support from McDermott’s Mexico City office. McDermott’s DLV 2000 is scheduled to transport and install the flowlines and platform.

The project will begin immediately with completion projected in August 2020. The contract award will be reflected in McDermott’s 4Q19 backlog.