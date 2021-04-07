Breaking NewsRegionalT&T PM Keith Rowley Tests Pos. for Covid-19, In IsolationBy . - April 7, 2021Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Port of Spain, Apr 7 (Prensa Latina) Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr. Keith Rowley has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation under medical supervision, the president himself announced on Facebook.According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Rowley began experiencing flu-like symptoms yesterday evening and was tested for the virus.After being tested for coronavirus, Dr. Rowley tested positive mere hours before he was set to receive his first Covid-19 vaccine dose.After learning about Rowley’s health condition, various personalities from the Caribbean and other regions sent their messages of speedy recovery, including the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breaking NewsCorona Effect: Yanks Told to Avoid Travel to Bermuda, Jamaica Breaking NewsUS Treasury Chief Calls for International Corporate Income Tax RegionalMexico: President Angry Over Critcism of Vax Effort, as Deaths Increase Breaking NewsAssociated Press World View: US New Vax Deadline, Ethnic Cleansing by Ethiopia, Chauvin-Floyd Trial, More Breaking NewsBrazil’s Corona Death Toll Passes 4,000 a Day, Argentine Record, Astra Zenica Clots, World Stats Breaking NewsSKN Native Shot and Killed in St. Croix POPULART&T PM Keith Rowley Tests Pos. for Covid-19, In Isolation April 7, 2021 Corona Effect: Yanks Told to Avoid Travel to Bermuda, Jamaica April 7, 2021 UWI Gets Record $25m Grant from US Tech Firm April 7, 2021 US: Biden Rules Out Vaccine Passports April 7, 2021 US Treasury Chief Calls for International Corporate Income Tax April 7, 2021 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 1st April, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 26th March, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 19th March, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 12th March, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 5th March, 2021 Newspaper CoverNewspaper Cover for 26th February, 2021