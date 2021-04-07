According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Rowley began experiencing flu-like symptoms yesterday evening and was tested for the virus.

After being tested for coronavirus, Dr. Rowley tested positive mere hours before he was set to receive his first Covid-19 vaccine dose.

After learning about Rowley’s health condition, various personalities from the Caribbean and other regions sent their messages of speedy recovery, including the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

