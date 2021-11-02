The Ministry of Health has donated 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Grenada following a request from the Ministry of Health in Grenada. The vaccines were shipped today. The following is a press release from the Ministry of Health:

Trinidad and Tobago is ready and willing to play its part in the regional collaborative approach to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. It should be noted that between May and June 2021 Trinidad and Tobago received a donation of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Grenada, which supported our vaccination effort.

Individual, Community level and global partnerships are required to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and so, whenever possible, the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago will continue to provide assistance to other territories.

Nov 2 (Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Japan eases COVID-19 border curbs

Japan on Tuesday confirmed plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border restrictions, but fell short of calls from business lobbies to open up the country in line with its major trading partners. While a shorter quarantine would be welcome, it would only benefit business travellers and Japanese nationals, said Michael Mroczek, president of the European Business Council in Japan. The bigger issue is the remaining hold on long-term visas.

COVID-19 cases have fallen dramatically in Japan as the nation’s vaccination rate has pushed past 70% of the population. New infections in Tokyo fell to 9 on Monday, down from more than 5,000 a day during a wave in August driven by the infectious Delta variant. read more

Restrictions in Sydney to ease weeks ahead of schedule

Australia’s biggest city will lift more COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week, while delaying freedoms it has promised for unvaccinated Sydneysiders as officials aim to boost inoculations.

Vaccinated people in the harbour city of around 5 million will be allowed unlimited numbers of guests in their homes from Nov. 8. Pubs and clubs will also be able to accommodate more guests and reopen dance floors, in changes that were initially planned to come into force on Dec. 1. read more

White House says 15 mln shots will roll out to children

The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday.

Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children. read more

As mandate kicks in, ranks of unvaccinated NY police, firefighters dwindle

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared his coronavirus vaccination order for emergency responders a success on Monday, with no disruption to city services, despite a sickout by some firefighters who officials said were protesting the mandate.

The New York mandate prompted several thousand uniformed workers, including emergency medical services and sanitation employees, to get the required minimum first shot by the Friday afternoon deadline, and more than 3,500 others to do so over the weekend, de Blasio said. read more

Amazon lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers

Amazon.com Inc will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, a source familiar with the matter said.

Amazon’s decision comes just before the crucial holiday season, for which it has been hiring thousands of hourly workers by offering them sign-up bonuses in a tight job market. read more